Area still feeling effects of Hurricane Helene

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is holding a Housing Resource Fair on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for residents of Bulloch and surrounding counties at the Honey Bowen Building in Statesboro. The Housing Resource Fair will bring together federal, state and local agencies in one place to offer services and resources to families still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Helene. Along with residents of Bulloch, residents of Screven, Evans, Candler, Jenkins and Emanuel counties are invited to attend the Resource Fair