Area still feeling effects of Hurricane Helene
A FEMA Housing Resource Fair set for March 28-29 in Statesboro
FEMA Resource Fair - Helene
Brian Smith, owner of Dixieland Tree & Landscape, top, and his crew work to remove a tree from the roof a a home on Azalea Drive on Sept. 28, 2024, in the wake of Hurricane Helene. FEMA is holding a Housing Resource Fair on Friday and Saturday at the Honey Bowen Building in Statesboro to help people affected by Helene with housing and other issues. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file)
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is holding a Housing Resource Fair on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for residents of Bulloch and surrounding counties at the Honey Bowen Building in Statesboro. The Housing Resource Fair will bring together federal, state and local agencies in one place to offer services and resources to families still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Helene. Along with residents of Bulloch, residents of Screven, Evans, Candler, Jenkins and Emanuel counties are invited to attend the Resource Fair
