Area residents named to GS’s ‘40 Under 40’ Class

Statesboro locals were named recently to the Georgia Southern University Alumni Association’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2024.

The honor recognizes alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors, according to a release from the University.





Rachel Barnwell







Rachel Barnwell ('08)

B.S., Sport Management

Statesboro

Occupation: Vice President, Development Authority of Bulloch County

College: Waters College of Health Professions

As Vice President of the Development Authority of Bulloch County, Rachel leverages her background in sport management from Georgia Southern University to drive economic growth in Statesboro. Her career, shaped by Georgia Southern connections, involves expanding business opportunities and enhancing workforce development through partnerships with local schools and colleges. Actively involved in community initiatives, she contributes to the Statesboro Service League, supporting teen girls and families with special needs. Passionate about her alma mater. Her advice to students: seize every opportunity, especially internships, to gain real-world experience and build your future.





Sean Bear



Sean Bear ('23)

DrPH

Statesboro

Occupation: Public Health Administrator, Georgia Southern University

College: Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health

Georgia Southern University's inaugural Public Health Administrator, has a rich background shaped by his time at Georgia Southern. His academic foundation led him to a role with Georgia Overdose Prevention, where he has contributed significantly to saving lives through naloxone training and advocacy. At Georgia Southern, Sean is also Chair-elect of the Staff Council and has been actively involved in professional development programs. His advice to students is to embrace unexpected changes with an open mind and view them as opportunities for growth and fulfillment.





Karen Brazell



Karen Brazell ('11,'15,'18)

B.S. Nursing; MSN; Certificate Post Masters, Psych Mental Health

Statesboro

Occupation: Nurse Practitioner, Brazell & Associates, Inc./Elevation Men's Clinic

College: Waters College of Health Professions

Karen is making a difference as the Owner and Family Nurse Practitioner at Elevation Men’s Clinic in Statesboro where she provides specialized care for male patients, addressing obesity, hypogonadism, and fatigue through a holistic approach. Her education at Georgia Southern University was transformative, providing a strong foundation in nursing and leadership through active involvement in various student organizations. She advises students not to let their future be defined solely by test scores and conventional measures of success. Her own journey began with conditional acceptance and completion of the Eagle Incentive Program, which she credits for her success, emphasizing work ethic, tenacity, and kindness over grades.





Garrett Clark







Garrett Clark ('13)

B.S., Civil Engineer Tech

Statesboro

Occupation: Founder/Owner, Rolling Monkey & Inspired Solutions Consulting

College: Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing

Garrett Clark has been a prominent partner with Georgia Southern Athletics, becoming the first locally owned, non-franchise business to serve at Paulson Stadium. An accomplished Georgia Southern alum, Garrett applies his engineering education to drive his award-winning business and consulting practice. Recently, he spoke at the Eagle Eye Leadership Symposium, sharing his expertise in leadership and innovation. Garrett’s commitment extends to mentoring young entrepreneurs and supporting numerous community initiatives, reflecting his dedication to fostering local growth and success.





Megen Conner







Megen Conner ('11,'17)

B.S., General Studies; Masters in Kinesiology

Brooklet

Occupation: Owner, GRIT Elite Sports Academy

College: College of Arts and Humanities; Waters College of Health Professions

As a former student-athlete at Georgia Southern University, Megen honed skills in time management, resilience, and leadership that define her today. Balancing academics with sports taught her discipline and teamwork, crucial for her roles as a mother and business owner. Megen’s alumni involvement includes supporting the Georgia Southern softball program through camps, fundraisers, and events, and maintaining ties with current staff. Megen advises students to embrace their unique gifts, serve others, and view failure as a stepping stone.





Akiv Dawson







Akiv Dawson ('13,'16)

B.S., General Studies; M.A., Social Science

Statesboro

Occupation: Assistant Professor, Georgia Southern University

College: College of Arts and Humanities; College of Behavioral and Social Sciences

As a student at Georgia Southern, Akiv Dawson sparked her passion for sociology and criminology. Mentored by Dr. April Schueths and Dr. Saba Jallow, she developed a deep interest in researching racial and ethnic inequalities in the criminal justice system, which continues in her role as a professor. Her community involvement includes advising on prisoner reentry programs and supporting the Lincoln Park Fun Camp in her hometown. As a faculty member at Georgia Southern, Akiv contributes to various University committees, receives high student ratings, and has been honored with the Faculty Award of Excellence in 2022 and the Saba Jallow Inclusion Champion Award in 2023, reflecting her dedication to her alma mater.





Sean Fox











Sean Fox ('09)

BBA, Marketing

Statesboro

Occupation: Owner, Head of Creative and Strategy, Pioneer Design and Marketing

College: Parker College of Business

Sean has a strong background in marketing and a deep commitment to his alma mater. His company is the official marketing partner of Georgia Southern Athletics, leading a major visual refresh for the 2024 athletic season. His global client roster includes notable names like Martha Stoumen Wines, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Slack, Salesforce, and Samsung. A graduate of the Leadership Bulloch Class of 2024, Sean has also spearheaded fundraising efforts for local community projects and remains actively involved in youth sports coaching.





Tiffoni Buckle McCartney







Tiffoni Buckle McCartney ('22)

MBA

Statesboro





Occupation: Corporate Sustainability Manager, Georgia Ports Authority

College: Parker College of Business

Tiffoni balances her career with a passion for mentoring Georgia Southern students. She leverages her expertise to support current students through the Georgia Ports internship program. She provides invaluable guidance, helping interns build professional networks and gain practical insights. Her commitment extends to offering real-world experiences and facilitating career development, ensuring students are well-prepared for future success. Her advice to students: “Believe in your abilities, manage your time wisely, and face challenges with determination. Embrace every opportunity and give your best effort in all you do.”





Jana Phillips







Jana Phillips ('12)

B.S., Interior Design

Statesboro

Occupation: Co-Owner/President of Operations, Whitfield Signs

College: College of Behavioral and Social Sciences

As Co-Owner and President of Operations at Whitfield Signs, Jana works with Georgia Southern on enhancing the GS campus and community. Her advice to students is to actively engage in campus life and build meaningful relationships. She emphasizes that these experiences are crucial for personal and professional growth, encouraging students to embrace every opportunity, step out of their comfort zones, and cherish their college journey.



