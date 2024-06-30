Area college students earn academic honors, graduate

Local students named to Kennesaw State's Spring 2024 Dean's List

Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,600 Owls named to the University's Dean's List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2024 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Students from the area earning Spring 2024 Dean's List honors are:

Statesboro

Jacob Crowley, majoring in Cybersecurity; Evan Smith, majoring in Construction Management; Serenity Badger, majoring in Nursing; Abigail Nessmith, majoring in Psychology; Malysa Humphries, majoring in Media & Entertainment; Jania Joseph, majoring in Political Science; Gustavo Molina, majoring in Political Science; Jaeda Jones, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Millen

Jaquan Kelly, majoring in Computer Game Design and Development; Jh'qare Carrie, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Sandra Scott of Metter, majoring in Integrated Health Science.

Alexis Bonner of Sardis, majoring in Nursing-Interest.

Corene Fuller of Pembroke, majoring in Biology.

Madison Callaway of Cobbtown, majoring in English.

Justyce Mosley of Sylvania, majoring in Psychology.





Local students named to Kennesaw State's Spring 2024 President's List

Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,800 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2024 semester.

To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students from the area earning Spring 2024 President's List honors are:

Statesboro

Maggie Redman, majoring in Accounting-Interest; Brianna Sipp, majoring in Entrepreneurship; Lydia Campbell, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Mikayla Haigh of Rocky Ford, majoring in Information Technology.

Makenzie Brown of Portal, majoring in Art.





Spring 2024 graduation at Georgia State University

More than 3,500 students earned degrees at the associate's, bachelor's, and graduate levels from Georgia State University during its 109th commencement exercises at the end of the spring 2024 semester this May.

Local graduates:

Angelique McRae, of Claxton - Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree

Dhru Shah, of Claxton - Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance

Bryce Lovett, of Statesboro - Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.





Furman University Spring Dean's List

Helen Gutierrez of Statesboro was named to the dean's list for the 2024 spring semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.





Western Carolina University's Spring 2024 Dean's List

Congratulations to Hayne Woodward, of Statesboro, for being named to the Western Carolina University Spring 2024 Dean's List.

Woodward was among more than 1,000 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for this honor, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours. She also was named to the College's Chancellor's List, where students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher.





University of Alabama Spring 2024 Deans List

Kaleigh Mattos was named to the University of Alabama Deans List for spring semester 2024.

A total of 13,103 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2024 were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above).





University of Alabama Spring 2024 Graduates

Joanna Akins of Portal received a Educational Specialist.

Kaleigh Mattos of Brooklet received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.





Georgia Tech Spring 2024 graduates

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 266th Commencement exercises May 2 - 4, 2024, at McCamish Pavilion.

Among the graduates were:

Logan Boswell and Daniel Williamson of Sylvania; Shirling Xu of Statesboro.





Dean's List at Georgia Tech for the Spring 2024 Semester

The following students have earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2024. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Statesboro

Shirling Xu; Yubo Fu; David Lippincott; Lauren Johnson; Griffin Price; Worlanyo Gato.

Twin City

Karly Olliff and William Taylor

Faculty Honors

The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2024 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Madeline Laesser of Claxton

Minju Kim and Benjamin Buckhoff of Statesboro





Maryland Global Campus Dean's List

More than 15,000 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2024 term. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Dewayne Bell and Zyan Robinson, of Statesboro





Valdosta State University's Spring 2024 Dean's List

More than 1,600 distinguished p students were named to Valdosta State University's Spring 2024 Dean's List. Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU.

To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.

Statesboro

Hilarie Jackson; Ashley Green; Richya Nicholson;

Ellabell

Shadaija Ervin; Shelby Cook

Claxton

Kayla Mattox; Jordan Jernigan

Metter

Allana Rowland; Madison Spivey.

Pembroke

Tyler Penrose; Cristy Sehr

Allison Smith of Brooklet

Adalee Conway of Millen

Madison Hattaway of Twin City





University of South Carolina Beaufort graduate

University of South Carolina Beaufort student Tucker Czech of Statesboro graduated with a BA in Psychology on the Bluffton campus.





Southern Arkansas University's Dean's List

Brinson Anne Rogers earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the spring 2024 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University's Dean's List.

Rogers is a junior University Studies major from Statesboro.

A total of 532 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List.



