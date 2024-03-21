Annual Southern Cruisers Car Show set for Saturday

The 32nd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show will help provide funds for a youngster suffering serious health challenges.

The car show set for Saturday, March 23, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds brings participants from all across the region to display their cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors, whether they are restored classics or customized newer models.

The nonprofit organization's charity show raises money each year for special needs families, and this year, Logan Martin will be the beneficiary of donations.

More than 200 vehicles are expected at the show. The event begins with registration for participants at 8 a.m., and judging will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.





Door prizes will be awarded from 1-3 p.m. and awards are at 3 p.m., with admission at $5 per person. Children under 12, military families with identification and handicapped visitors are admitted free.

There will be awards given to the top 40 entries, dash plaques and specialty trophies. A Car Corral will feature vehicles for sale, and visitors will enjoy a silent raffle 50/50 cash drawing, concessions and more.

Because music will be aired, no personal music is allowed at the family-oriented event.

The registration fee for entries is $25. To include a car or truck for sale in the Car Corral will be $10. Southern Cruiser members will have their cars on display but will not be included in judging.

For more information, visit www.statesborocruisers.org



