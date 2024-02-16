Annual Paw Walk is set for March 1

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host its 10th annual Downtown Paw Walk on Friday, March 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the downtown Statesboro dog park on East Cherry St.

“First Fridays bring the community together for the purpose of entertainment and showing what downtown has to offer,” said Allen Muldrew, executive director of the Downtown Authority. “We have new businesses, restaurants and a great dog park. People need to experience downtown Statesboro and see how pet friendly we are.”

Any dog – big, small, young, or old – is invited to be a part of the fun and a costume competition will take place during the event. In order to participate in the contest, pet owners must register at the event between 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. The contest will begin at 6:10 p.m., and winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m.

Prizes, which are donated by local sponsors, will be rewarded in nine different categories, including first, second and third places for small dog, big dog and most creative categories, as well as best behaved and cutest pup.

Other activities at the event will include a DJ, bouncy house, vendors, and food trucks.

First Fridays are made possible by the support of our sponsors: American Roofing, Aspen Aerogels, Colony Bank, CORE Credit, Coca-Cola, East Ga Center for Oral & Facial Surgery, JC Lewis Ford, Georgia Power, Hendley Properties, Party Harbor, Party Impressions, Manack Signature Properties, Morris Bank, McLendon Enterprises, Shoemaker Equipment Supply, Southern Chiropractor & Wellness Center, Statesboro Properties, Statesboro Oral Surgery, Statesboro Urgent Care, Tormenta FC, Vyve Broadband, and NECCO.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912) 764-7227 or emailing mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.