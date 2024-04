Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University held a pre-sale and circle party event Friday in advance of this weekend's Totally Awesome Plant Sale.

Joanna McCoy, 8, helps grandmother Virginia Russell shop during Friday's pre-sale and circle party event at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The annual sale features edibles, traditional Southern garden favorites, pollinator-friendly natives, hard-to-find specimens and many native species.

After filling their cart with garden favorites, Glenn and Lisa Davis enjoy some food, drink and music during Friday's pre-sale and circle party event at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Sale hours are 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday and noon - 4 p.m. on Sunday. There will be overflow parking with shuttle busses at Pittman Park Church and East Georgia Pediatrics.