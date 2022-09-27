Annual Attic Sale set for Saturday

The Statesboro Service League’s 49th annual Attic Sale is set for Saturday, a little sooner than traditional past dates, but with the same charitable cause in 2022.

Members of the Service League have once again collected hundreds of items throughout the year to be sold and used as means for funding charities and service projects. The Saturday sale is from 7-11 a.m. at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds.

Entry to the fairgrounds will be $5 and proceeds from the event will support Safe Haven, Gateway Girls, Kids Closet/Fostering Bulloch and more.

Items featured in the sale will include furniture, bedding, home accessories, clothing and toys; the one-day market will even include a row boat and golf cart tires.

League members suggest arriving early because people begin lining up well before the 7 a.m. opening.