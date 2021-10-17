Annual anti-bullying event shines spotlight on first responder appreciation

The annual Bulloch County First Responders Appreciation and Anti-Bullying Day event was held Oct. 9 at a new location, the Statesboro Family YMCA.

Southern Chiropractic & Wellness Center, along with other area businesses, sponsored the event, which included bounce houses, a mechanical bull, a rock climbing wall, face painting and more. The Georgia Southern University basketball team was on hand, as well as the Tormenta soccer team.

Capt. Chris Moore and Justin Eaton of the Statesboro Fire Department, right, help Aiden Craine, 5, try on a hat while visiting with Logen Thompson, 10, left, and Michelle and Bobby Griffin during Bulloch County First Responders and Anti-Bullying Day at the Statesboro Family YMCA on Oct. 9. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

All donations received at the free event were divided between the Statesboro Police Department Foundation and the YMCA.

Other sponsors for the event included BBWH Insurors, JD Heating & Air, Hall & Navarro, Bulloch Solutions, The Sullivan Law Firm, ERA Hirsch Real Estate, TC Outdoors and Morris Bank.