Annual 'All Fired Up!' exhibition, sale highlights local art at Roxie Remley Center

Ceramics, jewelry, paintings and other fine art make wonderful Mother’s Day presents and the All Fired Up! Holiday Exhibition and Sale has just what you need for that special gift.

The Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts (31 East Vine St.) will be turned into a shopper’s paradise on April 29-May 1 as the Averitt Center Visual Arts Department and Georgia Southern University’s Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art (BFSDoA) team up to provide GSU art students with the opportunity to showcase and sell their artwork.

Other local and area artists will also display their wares during the three-day event. Doors are open to the public on Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday is a day-long event (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday’s sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts is the location for the Averitt Center’s Visual Arts program and home to the bi-annual event that provides both GSU and Averitt art students a unique opportunity to network with the community and understand the business aspect of selling visual art.

"Selling and communicating with patrons is something that cannot be taught in a classroom," said Kim Riner, Visual Arts director. "I hope that these events will continue to teach aspiring artists the importance of marketing yourself and help them to understand that there is so much that goes into being an artist than just making art — you have to sell yourself."

Averitt Center visual art students, GSU's Student Made and Jewelry Guild, professional artists and professors will participate in the event, along with Statesboro Regional Art Association members, local painters and photographers and Roxie Remley studio artists.



