Angela Hammond earns EGRMC's DAISY Award

Angela Hammond, RN, Cardiac Rehab Program Coordinator, was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Hammond was nominated by multiple patients who praised her exemplary care, kindness, and thoughtfulness during their recovery journeys in the hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation program.

One patient shared:

“The cardiac rehab program administered by Angela was truly a positive and welcoming place following such a traumatic event in my life. Beginning with a friendly greeting and thorough consultation, Angela explained the program, answered all of my questions, and created a recovery plan tailored to my needs after open-heart surgery.

“She encouraged me every step of the way, and her kindness, expertise, and support made all the difference in my successful recovery. The other patients often commented on how much they appreciated Angela and her staff for making rehab a place we actually look forward to attending.”

Another patient described Hammond as: “Professional in her work, with a good personality, easy to work with, pleasant, full of good spirit, and God-fearing.”

Angela’s leadership has made the Cardiac Rehab Program a place of healing and a place of community and encouragement for patients facing some of life’s most challenging health experiences.

“Angela is a shining example of our mission in action: safe and compassionate care for every patient, every time, always,” said Marie Burdett, chief nursing officer. “She goes beyond simply delivering care, she builds relationships, provides encouragement, and makes sure each patient feels valued, supported, and safe during recovery.”

Stephen Pennington, East Georgia CEO, said: “Angela’s compassion, dedication, and clinical excellence reflect the very best of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She embodies our hospital’s promise of “Every Patient, Every Time, Always,” and we are so proud to honor her with the DAISY Award.”

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

To learn more about the DAISY Award, or to nominate a nurse, visit www.eastgeorgiaregional.com/daisy-award-nominations.



