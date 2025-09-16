Andi Johnson's journey leads to Master in Taekwondo

On July 23 in Little Rock, Arkansas, dubbed by Grandmaster GK Lee of Global Traditional Martial Arts, Andi Johnson officially became a Master in Taekwondo.

In the 20 years Johnson worked, studied and practiced to become a Master and earn her sixth-degree black belt, she also raised a family, helped her husband start a business, was an instructor at a number of area martial art studios and ultimately became the owner of her own studio.

Johnson said her martial arts journey began in 2006, when she brought her 5-year-old son to his first class. With her son and an 18-month-old daughter by her side, she decided to try Taekwondo for herself. As she took interest in the art, she pursued getting her black belt alongside her son and she said they tested up to third degree together.

Bennett Williams, left, and Wayne Bryan, both 11, practice their kicks under the watchful eyes of Andi Johnson, center, owner of Statesboro Martial Arts, who was recently promoted to sixth degree black belt in Taekwondo, earning the title of Master. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



In 2009, Johnson decided to start an after-school program at the Community Christian School in Sylvania. Johnson said Wendy Boyd was the director who gave her the opportunity.

Two years later, Johnson worked with the Screven County Recreation Department under Lisa Daily to build a class with 20-30 students.

"Some really great families got on board, supported the program and believed in what I was doing," Johnson said. "They showed up and it was successful."

Johnson has owned the Sylvania program for 10 years, alongside her current studio in Statesboro.

Johnson bought Statesboro Martial Arts on Highway 80 East nine years ago and has grown her studio with eight instructors.

In earning her 6th degree black belt Master Instructor title, Johnson said one of the reasons she remains dedicated to her profession because it keeps her healthy and happy.

Andi Johnson demonstrates proper striking technique during one of her adult martial arts class. Johnson, owner of Statesboro Martial Arts, was recently promoted to sixth degree black belt in Taekwondo, earning the title of Master. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



"I'm grateful for everyday and especially that I'm not injured," she said. "I'm all about a huge focus on fitness. You have to be in shape to be a good martial artist and it also prevents injuries. It's who I am. It's my lifestyle and it's what I believe in."

Johnson dedication helped her achieve one of the highest ranks in Taekwondo: 6th degree black belt Master Instructor with the Global Traditional Martial Arts.

Out of all the physical challenges – Iron Man events, marathons – Johnson said Taekwondo is the hardest thing she's ever done.

"There's no doubt about that."

Statesboro Martial Arts owner Andi Johnson, right, gets her students limbered up before an evening class. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



Johnson credits her instructors at the studio for helping her maintain her devotion to the art: Christina Hagan, Leonard Masters, Colton Rollins, Ronnie Stringer, Kaylee Farthing, Luke Richards, Joseph Hendrix and Wayne Bryan.

She said she would not have reached the level of Master in Taekwondo without the leadership of her instructor – Chief Master Jim Richard of Savannah. Johnson said looking back at her life and all her accomplishments, her focus now is simple: bless others.

"My goal in life is to be a blessing to people," Johnson said. "If I can bless other people, that means something (to me)."

Andi Johnson, owner of Statesboro Martial Arts, gives students a thumbs-up during a workout. Johnson was recently promoted to sixth degree black belt in Taekwondo, earning the title of Master. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



For more information about Statesboro Martial Arts, go to www.statesboromartialarts.com or call (912) 764-3844.