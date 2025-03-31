Altrusa/Pittman Park Rummage Sale set for Saturday

The Altrusa Club of Statesboro and Pittman Park United Methodist Church are once again holding their annual Rummage Sale inside the church’s Fellowship Hall.

The sale is set for 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 5 at the church on Fair Road.

The sale will feature loads of deals on books, art, furniture, tools and household items and lots of other great bargains to help charity efforts by the church and Altrusa. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Pittman Park UMC Bulloch County Missions and Altrusa of Statesboro’s Children’s Literacy Program.