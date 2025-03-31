By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Altrusa/Pittman Park Rummage Sale set for Saturday
Event will be 8-11 a.m. in the Church's Fellowship Hall
In this file photo from the April 2023 Rummage Sale, Pittman Park UMC volunteer Mary Keene chats with Nicole Faison, left, before setting aside some items for purchase. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file

The Altrusa Club of Statesboro and Pittman Park United Methodist Church are once again holding their annual Rummage Sale inside the church’s Fellowship Hall.

The sale is set for 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 5 at the church on Fair Road.

The sale will feature loads of deals on books, art, furniture, tools and household items and lots of other great bargains to help charity efforts by the church and Altrusa. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Pittman Park UMC Bulloch County Missions and Altrusa of Statesboro’s Children’s Literacy Program.

