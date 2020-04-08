Almost $1 million street resurfacing tops Boro council’s regular business

Statesboro City Council moved ahead with several items of regular business Tuesday, including a contract for almost $1 million worth of street repaving to be done this spring and summer.

Other items – all approved unanimously – included a resolution for Statesboro to remain a Georgia Certified City of Ethics, an update of the Statesboro Fire Department’s mutual aid agreement with the Bulloch County Fire Department, a “community and improvements” agreement for the Hartford Subdivision, a Police Department sale of surplus items, a grant application for the scrap tire cleanup and purchases of a backhoe and a boom mower.

But by far the biggest item dollar-wise was the annual street resurfacing contract, awarded this year to Sikes Brothers Inc. for $996,500. For that price, the lowest of four bids, Sikes is to resurface a bit more than 6.3 miles of Statesboro’s streets, including street segments in each of the five council districts.

The city had budgeted a little over $1.1 million for resurfacing, so the contract saves roughly $104,000 from that amount.

“We’re excited about this. …,” City Manager Charles Penny told the mayor and council. “Obviously, it came in under (budget), and we’ll see if there’s a way we can add any additional streets, but you never know. Right now that’s a little cushion, and they run into things, and that cost may go up a little bit, but if not we’ll look and see if we can add some additional streets.”

The other three bidders were McLendon Enterprises, R.B. Baker and Ellis Wood Contracting, with prices ranging from just under $1.02 million to almost $1.24 million.

T-SPLOST & GDOT

Statesboro’s share in the countywide Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax now pays the largest portion of resurfacing costs in the city limits. Only a portion of Statesboro’s T-SPLOST money, paired with a smaller amount of state funding, is used for resurfacing.

The city was awarded $328,953 from the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program administered by the Georgia Department of Transportation to apply to this season’s resurfacing. Up to $772,000 from T-SPLOST is also available for resurfacing, city Public Works and Engineering Director John Washington and Civil Engineer Kiara Ahmed noted in their memo.

Penny suggested that the paving work will start “early spring” and turned to the public works director for details.

“I plan to have a kickoff meeting as soon as you approve this,” Washington told the council. “I would contact (the contractor) and have something within the week and try to get them mobilized within the next two to three weeks. We have a 90-day duration for the contract, and my goal is to have it done and completed by or before July 1.”

Targeted streets

Street segments to be resurfaced range in length from several shorter than one-tenth mile to portions of Peg-Wen Boulevard totaling more than three-fourths of a mile.

Areas to be resurfaced include portions of Gary Street, Courtland Street, Wilburn Road, Gordon Street-Hill Street, North Mulberry (0.4 mile), East Olliff (0.36 mile) and East Vine Streets, Pine, Bulloch, Spruce, Spring and Peachtree Streets, Cromartie Drive (a 0.43-mile length), Park Avenue (a 0.6-mile northbound segment)and East Grady Street (0.37 mile).

Other contracted sections are on Jet Drive, Georgia Avenue (a 0.54-mile stretch), Bel-Lane Avenue, Rogers Court, Herty Drive, John Paul Avenue, Lanier Drive (short sections at bus stops), Sherwood Court, Debbie Lane, Lee Drive, Garden Way, Scotdale Court and Peg-Wen Boulevard.

Other actions

Georgia City of Ethics certification is conferred, based on the city government’s commitment to five ethical principles, by the Georgia Municipal Association, or GMA, and Statesboro will apply by an April 30 deadline to maintain the certification.

The mutual aid agreement between the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments has existed since 2010. It is now updated so that all references to a Statesboro public safety director, a position that no longer exists, are replaced by references to the Statesboro fire chief. Additionally, the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire chiefs are to collaborate “to determine specific operational needs.”

This year, the city is applying for $5,558 from the Scrap Tire Abatement Program administered by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to fund the removal of tires from public right of ways.

The Statesboro Police Department was approved to sell surplus equipment, including 10 communications headsets, 27 portable radios and eight rifles to the Blackshear Police Department on its winning bid of $6,000.

The city is purchasing a backhoe from Yancey Brothers for $157,841 and a tractor-mounted boom mower from Atlantic & Southern Equipment for $55,910. Both purchases involve GMA lease pool arrangements are under budget.