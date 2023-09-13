Alma Newton, Bren Gailey named employees of month at EGRMC

Phlebotomist Alma Newton and Bren Gailey, Endoscopy Scheduler were named the June and July Employees of the Month at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Director of Marketing Jaime Riggs made the announcements in an email.

Alma has been part of the team at EGRMC for over 10 years. Alma was nominated by her colleagues for her great work ethic, sense of ownership, her commitment to providing quality service and her positive attitude while supporting her fellow phlebotomy team members.

One leader stated that Alma, “is one of our most seasoned phlebotomists. She trains all of the new phlebotomists. Two unsolicited accolades from our newest phlebotomists describe how patient Alma is with them and taught them techniques they had never seen before. Alma is often recognized by patients as being a great phlebotomist and always treats them with respect.

“A recent phone call received from a patient that frequents our hospital stated that Mrs. Alma got her blood on the first try every time. She wanted to request Alma be her phlebotomist and note it on her chart.”

Another colleague stated, “I think Alma is a great example of our motto of "Every Patient, Every Time, Always!"

Bren Gailey has been with team East Georgia for over five years. Bren was nominated by her colleagues for her amazing sense of ownership and fantastic work ethic, her great attitude and efficient communication. She is also committed to providing quality service while supporting her endoscopy team members.

Bren’s nomination states, “Every year her role has expanded and she has grown with it. She manages the complexities of our multi-physician schedule with such ease. She has her finger on the pulse of it and any potential issues at any given point. She is in constant contact with our clinics and other departments to ensure proper communication, and to work through issues as they arise. She has made a huge contribution to our screening processes as we have made many criteria changes over the recent years.

“She has greatly increased the efficiency of many of our administrative processes, including payroll and IT procedures. Her high level of attention to detail and her analytical brain is almost daily addressing something that isn't just as it should be. Through the years of growth we have also seen her become more confident, and assertive. It's been a pleasure to watch her grow and she is completely indispensable to this team.”

“Alma Newton and Bren Gailey are valuable assets to our team at EGRMC." EGRMC CEO, Stephen Pennington adds, “They have dedicated their time and their energy to being great team members. Both model our mission to provide quality healthcare services in a safe and compassionate environment to every patient, every time, always.”



