Ajin Georgia donates $40K to community, school and public safety agencies, second year running

Ajin Georgia, the metal auto body parts manufacturer in Bulloch County’s Bruce Yawn Commerce Park supplying Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, presented a total of $40,000 in donations to 11 local community service, public safety and educational organizations during a luncheon Thursday.

When the company, also known as Joon Georgia – a part of the South Korea -based Ajin Corporation – distributed an identical amount of money to a similar set of organizations one year ago, the plant was nearing completion but had not opened yet. But after starting production last spring, the plant held a grand opening celebration in July, attended by some of the same people who attended this week’s luncheon. However, the presentation lunch wasn’t held at the plant, but the same site as last December’s, Uncle Shug’s Bar-B-Q Place on South Main Street in Statesboro.

Ajin Georgia Human Resources General Manager Jamie Calloway, who served as master of ceremonies, noted that the plant now employs about 300 people, making parts for the Ioniq 5 all-electric SUV that is the first vehicle to be produced at HMG Metaplant America, which is located in northern Bryan County. As first announced in 2022, the 853,000-square-foot plant involved a $317 million investment and a commitment to eventually create more than 600 jobs. The second production line may open in first quarter 2025, Calloway said.

Meanwhile, the company is carrying on its commitment to give back to surrounding communities, he said.

Recipient organizations

Representatives of each recipient organization were presented a check; amounts may vary but the 11 checks added up to $40,000.

Public safety organizations receiving donations from Ajin Georgia were the Bulloch County Fire Department, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and Bulloch County Emergency Medical Service.

Nonprofit community service organizations and local government hosted programs that received checks were Safe Haven (Citizens Against Violence shelter), the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County, the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department and, a new recipient this year, Bulloch County Special Olympics.

Education organizations that received donations were Bulloch County Schools, Evans Region College and Career Academy (part of the Evans County Charter School System in Claxton), Metter College and Career Academy (part of the Candler County School District) and the Ogeechee Technical College Foundation.

As previously reported, Ajin Group earlier this year also sponsored a 12-day “Korea Corner” trip for 15 educators from the Bulloch, Candler and Evans County school districts to South Korean, where they visited schools and cultural sites.

Representatives of two economic development agencies – Regional Industrial Support Enterprise, or RISE, and the Development Authority of Bulloch County – also attended the event as guests of Ajin Georgia and to show support.