Access to contraceptives without a prescription approved

ATLANTA — Birth control medications will be provided at pharmacies across Georgia without needing a prescription, according to a bill that won final approval from the General Assembly last week.

Lawmakers said the bill makes contraceptives more available to women, especially in the 82 of Georgia's 159 counties without an obstetrician.

"We talk a lot about prevention and improving outcomes for women's health, and this is a way to do this without a mandate," said Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta.

The legislation, House Bill 1138, authorizes licensed pharmacists to dispense a three-month supply of birth control medication the first time a patient obtains the drug, and up to a 12-month supply afterward. Pharmacists aren't required to dispense birth control if they choose not to.

Georgia bans abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, which typically occurs around six weeks after conception and before many women know they're pregnant.

The Senate voted 49-1 to pass HB 1138, and the House voted 158-11. The measure now advances to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval or veto.