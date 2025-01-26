Academic lists for area college students

Georgia Southwestern State University

The following area residents were among 588 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2024 Commencement Ceremony held Dec. 12.

Payton Thompson of Garfield earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Kaleigh Shelnutt of Statesboro earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management

Savannah Fletcher, a resident of Claxton made the Fall 2024 President's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 845 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The following local residents made the Fall 2024 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Armani Cooke and Jer'ryiiah Palmer of Statesboro and Nj Dyer of Portal.

The following local residents made the Fall 2024 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

Ashley Duvall of Statesboro.

Keyry Jimenez Santana of Metter





Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2024 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

Bridgett Quinn and Valeria Bailey Hearns of Statesboro

Alyssa Christenson of Metter

Maurice Thomas of Claxton

SNHU also congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2024 Dean's List.

Stephanie Rushing and Mya Williams of Statesboro





Georgia College & State University

Ava Odom of Statesboro made the Dean's List in the College of Health Sciences at Georgia College & State University. To earn distinction on the dean's list, students must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business & Technology for making the Dean's List for the fall 2024 semester.

Lauren Erickson and Mary Hughes of Statesboro

Davis Grovenstein of Pembroke

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean's List for the fall 2024 semester.

Reagan Boyles, Gentry Lee and Zoe Pantin of Statesboro

Steven Chandler of Sylvania

Sarah Conner and Skylar Lee of Ellabell

Alyssa Jones of Hagan

Allie Shea of Register

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President's List for their outstanding efforts. To earn distinction on the president's list, students must achieve a minimum 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Rivers Czech, Myranda Dell and Lauren Newton of Statesboro

Kylie Johnson of Metter

Bryan Lanier of Millen





Campbellsville University

The following local student has been named to Campbellsville (Ky.) University's Dean's List for Fall 2024:

Korine Talkington of Statesboro





Troy University

Troy University announces the following local students were named to the Chancellor's List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Molly Griswold and Kara Mattos of Brooklet





Young Harris College

Ehe following students were named to the Young Harris College President's List for the Fall 2024 semester. Students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average or better are eligible to be named to the President's List.

Holden Hall and Lorin Tidick of Statesboro





University of the Cumberlands

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced Bree Townsend of Statesboro was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2024 semester.



