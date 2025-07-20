Academic lists for area college students

Valdosta State University graduates
Valdosta State University announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2025.
Diedre Anthony of Statesboro has earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
Lindsey Blocker of Claxton has earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching
Robrianna Coney of Millen has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Biology
Mackenzie Cook of Twin City has earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching
Shelby Cook of Ellabell has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education
Trelisa Cross of Statesboro has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education
Hilarie Jackson of Statesboro has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education
Kayla Mattox of Claxton has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology
Caitlin McNamee of Metter has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education
Allana Rowland of Metter has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education
Madison Spivey of Metter has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education
TaShun Wilson of Statesboro has earned the Master of Business Administration
Kennesaw State President's List
Kennesaw State University has named more than 6,100 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2025 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students earning President's List honors are:
Statesboro
Jacob Crowley, majoring in Cybersecurity
Christopher Horn, majoring in Cybersecurity
Maggie Redman, majoring in Accounting-Interest
Katherine Shaver, majoring in Human Services
Lee Harris, majoring in Modern Language and Culture
Thomas Cowart of Claxton, majoring in Electrical Engineering
Sandra Scott of Metter, majoring in Integrated Health Science
Sara Rawlins of Brooklet, majoring in Dance