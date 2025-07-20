Academic lists for area college students

Valdosta State University graduates

Valdosta State University announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2025.

Diedre Anthony of Statesboro has earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling

Lindsey Blocker of Claxton has earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching

Robrianna Coney of Millen has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Biology

Mackenzie Cook of Twin City has earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching

Shelby Cook of Ellabell has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education

Trelisa Cross of Statesboro has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education

Hilarie Jackson of Statesboro has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education

Kayla Mattox of Claxton has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology

Caitlin McNamee of Metter has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education

Allana Rowland of Metter has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education

Madison Spivey of Metter has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education

TaShun Wilson of Statesboro has earned the Master of Business Administration





Kennesaw State President's List

Kennesaw State University has named more than 6,100 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2025 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students earning President's List honors are:

Statesboro

Jacob Crowley, majoring in Cybersecurity

Christopher Horn, majoring in Cybersecurity

Maggie Redman, majoring in Accounting-Interest

Katherine Shaver, majoring in Human Services

Lee Harris, majoring in Modern Language and Culture

Thomas Cowart of Claxton, majoring in Electrical Engineering

Sandra Scott of Metter, majoring in Integrated Health Science

Sara Rawlins of Brooklet, majoring in Dance



