Academic lists for area college students

Piedmont University graduation

Victoria Drouin of Brooklet, GA, was among 145 students receiving degrees from Piedmont University on Friday, Dec. 13.

Piedmont conferred degrees to 52 undergradate students, including 24 first-generation students, and 93 graduate students, including master's, EdS, and doctorate degrees. The ceremony was held at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center on the Demorest campus.





Belmont University

Fall Dean's List

Belmont University recently released the Dean's List for the fall 2024 semester. Approximately 53% of the university's 7,175 undergraduate students qualified for the fall 2024 Dean's List.

Ava Waters of Statesboro was named to the list, which is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.





University of Georgia Fall Commencement graduates

The University of Georgia honored over 3,200 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2024 during its fall undergraduate commencement ceremony on Dec. 13.

Area graduates –

Statesboro: Edward Beasley, Austin Brown, Joshua Cartee, Lauren Dubberly, McKenzie Harper, Tanner Kaiser, Katherine Lamb, Suyeon Oh, Elizabeth Riegelman, Lane Thompson, Kayla Burke and Ronald Smith

Metter: Evangelina Jarvis, Jayda Mason, Ravi Patel, Tatum Taylor, Brendan Wood and Wesley Martin

Other area graduates: Anabelle Brannen of Register, Antre' Drummer of Garfield, Reagan McLoon and Sarah Sowell of Sylvania, Hunter Smith of Claxton and Sarah Sowell of Sylvania

University of Maryland Global Campus

Brooks Burnsed of Statesboro, earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from University of Maryland Global Campus in summer 2024.

Burnsed was one of more than 3,200 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the summer 2024 term.





Georgia Tech degrees awarded in summer 2024

Jack Broadhead of Statesboro has earned a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Broadhead was among approximately 1,720 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the Summer 2024 semester.





Summer 2024 graduation at Georgia State University

More than 2,000 students earned degrees and certificates from Georgia State University during the Summer 2024 semester, including three from Statesboro.

Kameron Hodge: a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing

Kacie Lanier: a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Kinesiology with a concentration in Physical Education Teacher Education

Sarah Reddick: a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations, and a minor in Psychology





Academic Lists at Georgia Southwestern State

Kaleigh Shelnutt, a resident of Statesboro, made the Summer 2024 President's List at Georgia Southwestern State University. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The following made the Summer 2024 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University. To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

Statesboro: Armani Cooke; Ashley Duvall

Garfield: Payton Thompson





Dean's List at Georgia Tech for the Spring 2024 Semester

The following students have earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2024. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Statesboro

Shirling Xu; Yubo Fu; David Lippincott; Lauren Johnson; Griffin Price; Worlanyo Gato.

Twin City

Karly Olliff and William Taylor

Faculty Honors

The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2024 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Madeline Laesser of Claxton

Minju Kim and Benjamin Buckhoff of Statesboro