Academic lists for area college students

Maryland Global Campus Dean's List
To be eligible for the University of Maryland Global Campus Dean's List for the spring 2025 term, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Dewayne Bell, Summer Martin and Zyan Robinson of Statesboro
Malcom Robinson of Metter
Christian Zouzoulas of Pembroke
Campbellsville University Dean's List
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Korine Talkington of Statesboro was named to Campbellsville University's Dean's List for Spring 2025. The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
Kennesaw State President's List
Kennesaw State University has named more than 6,100 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2025 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students earning President's List honors are:
Statesboro
Jacob Crowley, majoring in Cybersecurity
Christopher Horn, majoring in Cybersecurity
Maggie Redman, majoring in Accounting-Interest
Katherine Shaver, majoring in Human Services
Lee Harris, majoring in Modern Language and Culture
Thomas Cowart of Claxton, majoring in Electrical Engineering
Sandra Scott of Metter, majoring in Integrated Health Science
Sara Rawlins of Brooklet, majoring in Dance
Troy University Chancellor's List
TROY, Ala. – Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List of the 2024-25 Spring Semester.
Molly Griswold, Kara Mattos and Riley Mattos of Brooklet.