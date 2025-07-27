Academic lists for area college students

Maryland Global Campus Dean's List

To be eligible for the University of Maryland Global Campus Dean's List for the spring 2025 term, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Dewayne Bell, Summer Martin and Zyan Robinson of Statesboro

Malcom Robinson of Metter

Christian Zouzoulas of Pembroke





Campbellsville University Dean's List

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Korine Talkington of Statesboro was named to Campbellsville University's Dean's List for Spring 2025. The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.





Kennesaw State President's List

Kennesaw State University has named more than 6,100 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2025 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students earning President's List honors are:

Statesboro

Jacob Crowley, majoring in Cybersecurity

Christopher Horn, majoring in Cybersecurity

Maggie Redman, majoring in Accounting-Interest

Katherine Shaver, majoring in Human Services

Lee Harris, majoring in Modern Language and Culture

Thomas Cowart of Claxton, majoring in Electrical Engineering

Sandra Scott of Metter, majoring in Integrated Health Science

Sara Rawlins of Brooklet, majoring in Dance





Troy University Chancellor's List

TROY, Ala. – Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List of the 2024-25 Spring Semester.

Molly Griswold, Kara Mattos and Riley Mattos of Brooklet.



