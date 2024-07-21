Academic lists for area college students

Troy University recognizes students for completing IMPACT

Troy University recognizes new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2024 semester.

Local students who are starting Troy in the fall include:

Mackenzie French of Statesboro.

Molly Griswold, Riley Mattos and Kara Mattos of Brooklet.





Valdosta State University announces Spring 2024 graduates

Valdosta State University announces the members of its graduating class of Spring 2024. This includes the following area residents:

Statesboro

Princess Black has earned the Master of Library and Information Science

Ashley Green has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Rachel Haisten has earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders

Brooklet

Megan Williams has earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Claxton

Blair Saylor has earned the Education Specialist in Educational Leadership

Sylvania

Correena Cheevers has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.





University of Mississippi graduate

Olivia Wright of Statesboro is among the more than 3,100 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2024.

Wright, who majored in Journalism, received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the School of Journalism and New Media.