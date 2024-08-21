By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
A quarter century later: Committee looks into at how well semester system has served colleges and universities
Key Georgia lawmakers say no shift back to quarters planned; some hybrid options in use
Committee Chair Shaw Blackmon
State Rep. Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire, chair of the semester and quarter systems study committee, convenes its first meeting Aug. 20, 2024, in Georgia Southern's Gene Bishop Field House at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro. (AL HACKLE/staff)
A Georgia House of Representatives study committee for “Assessing the Semester and Quarter Systems” in University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia schools held its first-ever meeting Tuesday morning in Georgia Southern University’s Bishop Field House at the end of Paulson Stadium.
