A Georgia House of Representatives study committee for “Assessing the Semester and Quarter Systems” in University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia schools held its first-ever meeting Tuesday morning in Georgia Southern University’s Bishop Field House at the end of Paulson Stadium.
A quarter century later: Committee looks into at how well semester system has served colleges and universities
Key Georgia lawmakers say no shift back to quarters planned; some hybrid options in use
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter