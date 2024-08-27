A giant potato and huge crowds help Texas Roadhouse open in Statesboro

After breaking ground in January 2023, Texas Roadhouse steakhouse opened its doors in Statesboro Monday.

Customers wait in line as the doors open for the Texas Roadhouse grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Statesboro native Maurice Jackson is the managing partner of the 8,900-square-foot steakhouse at 24024 U.S. Highway 80 East. The restaurant serves dinner only Monday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m., and is open for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Texas Roadhouse operates more than 700 restaurants across the U.S. with the closest franchises to Statesboro in Pooler, Savannah and Augusta.

Server Kaylee Wells leads customers to their table with an order of the Texas Roadhouse signature rolls during Monday's grand opening on Aug. 26. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Big Idaho Potato Truck was part of the opening day festivities. The truck travels across the country representing the Idaho Potato Commission and advocating for the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association. The Potato Truck also will appear Friday at Food Lion and at Paulson Stadium Saturday for Georgia Southern's season opener against Boise State.