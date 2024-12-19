By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
A bright future for these Georgia Southern grads
Paulson Stadium hosts Fall 2024 Commencement
Georgia Southern University held its 2024 Fall Commencement ceremony Tuesday at Paulson Stadium.
Undergraduate and graduate students from each of the university’s colleges along with family and friends enjoyed a warm December afternoon.
A 2011 graduate of Georgia Southern, sports media figure Bria Janelle offered the keynote address to graduates.
“I remember being in your same spot 13 years ago, feeling so many different emotions,” she said. “I was scared, I was afraid, I was excited. I also didn’t know what was to come. How many people can resonate with that feeling?”