A bright future for these Georgia Southern grads

Georgia Southern University held its 2024 Fall Commencement ceremony Tuesday at Paulson Stadium.

Undergraduate and graduate students from each of the university’s colleges along with family and friends enjoyed a warm December afternoon.

A 2011 graduate of Georgia Southern, sports media figure Bria Janelle offered the keynote address to graduates.

“I remember being in your same spot 13 years ago, feeling so many different emotions,” she said. “I was scared, I was afraid, I was excited. I also didn’t know what was to come. How many people can resonate with that feeling?”

Hannah Bolar, of Peachtree Corners, right, and Megan Stewart of Covington find family in the stands as they prepare to make their graduation walk. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Newly commissioned U.S. Army Second Lieutenants Jaden Pitts, right, and Matthew Taylor join fellow nursing graduate Madison Wasdin in a loud cheer as they are introduced by Waters College of Health Professions Interim Dean Stephen Rossi. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Kaitlyn Maldonado and Alyssa Le Tourneau celebrate their degrees in education by singing the Alma Mater at the conclusion of the Georgia Southern University 2024 Fall Commencement ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Charles Dixson, left, and Christian Basil celebrate their degrees in political science after making their graduation walks. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Melissa Strauss of Suwanee celebrates earning her degree. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Niles Francis of Mableton happily awaits his turn to make his graduation walk across the stage during Georgia Southern University 2024 Fall Commencement. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Nursing graduate Grace O'Neal, right, waves as she finds her family in the stands. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Graduates fill the seats on the field during Georgia Southern University 2024 Fall Commencement at Paulson Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Sports media personality and Georgia Southern graduate Bria Janelle delivers the Commencement Address at Paulson Stadium. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



While wearing a loud veil with his cap, marketing/sales graduate Tyler Giovannini of Seneca Falls, New York quietly listens to speakers. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





