A 14-year-old student fatally shot 4 people in a rampage at a Georgia high school, officials say

WINDER — Authorities say a 14-year-old student has opened fire at a Georgia high school and killed four people, sending students scrambling for shelter as officers swarmed the campus and parents raced to find out if their children were safe. The dead have been identified as two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Winder. At least nine other people have been taken to hospitals with injuries. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey says two school resource officers encountered the suspect within minutes and he immediately surrendered and was taken into custody. He is being charged as an adult with murder. Winder is located about an hour's drive from Atlanta.