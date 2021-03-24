$560,350 raised during OTC’s 2021 iGot Campaign

The Board of Directors of the Ogeechee Technical College Foundation announced Tuesday that the iGot 2021 campaign raised more than $560,000 to support ongoing needs at Ogeechee Technical College.



“Today’s celebration marks the conclusion of our 15th annual iGot event,” said Lori Durden, president of OTC. “We are incredibly grateful to all of those who partner with us each year. Without the support of our iGot volunteers and the financial support from the communities we serve, many students would not be able to complete their education which would be a loss for those students, their families, and our communities. Your hard work and dedication ensures that we meet the needs of our students, and we are very thankful for that.”

The socially distanced crowd of board members, community supporters, and OTC faculty and staff applauded as the fundraising amount was revealed. The more than half-million dollars of support raised in this year’s campaign is a sizeable increase from recent campaigns.

“It has been a tough year, but an incredible year,” said Matt Sawhill, area manager for Georgia Power and OTC Foundation president. “The resolve of our community to press forward and support one another is evident by the success of this year’s campaign and serves as a testament to the healthy future of technical education and the workforce it helps to power.”

The theme “Answer the Call” was developed due in part to the pandemic. Volunteers were asked to make phone calls individually to local businesses to ask for pledges and donations rather than pairing together.

“Under normal circumstances our volunteers would venture to businesses to visit with them in person; however, for the safety of all involved, we thought it best to have them make phone calls to solicit their support of the Ogeechee Tech Foundation,” said Michelle Davis, VP for College Advancement. “The sense of community that permeates this event every year is very important to us and we were excited that the theme, ‘Answer the Call,’ carried on that legacy,” she added.

On March 16, OTC held a virtual kickoff event that served as the launching pad for the 2021 campaign.

Gifts donated or pledged during iGot power the purpose of the OTC Foundation to support student scholarships, emergency funds, technology enhancements, and academic resources. This year funds will also go to support any critical needs that may have arisen due to the COVID pandemic.