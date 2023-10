Since 1973, Statesboro High School has been host to one of the largest marching band competitions in the state.

The Portal Marching Panthers perform their 100 Years of Blue show during the East Georgia Marching Championships at Statesboro High School on Saturday, Oct. 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



That tradition continued Saturday as Statesboro High School’s Marching Blue Devils sponsored the 46th annual East Georgia Marching Band Championships.

Quailnija Hills, left, Addisyn Smith, center, and Kylan Ifrji of the Marching Blue Devils prep the trophy table as the East Georgia Marching Championships gets underway at Statesboro High School. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



For the 2023 event, 16 bands came from all over the region to showcase their marching skills on Womack Field and compete for recognition in different categories.

Portal bass drummers Sam McGowan, front, and Noah Andersen take center stage as the Marching Panthers celebrate 100 Years of Blue during their performance at the East Georgia Marching Championships. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff