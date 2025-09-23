36th annual Brooklet Peanut Festival chock full o' nuts

Boiled peanuts, other foods from vendors, arts and crafts, a parade, cloggers, bands, and tractor races for fast-pedaling kids and slow-driving adults returned to downtown Brooklet on Saturday, Sept. 20, for the 36th annual Brooklet Peanut Festival. The day offered up a heaping helping of family fun, beginning with the parade at 10 a.m., followed by free, live entertainment at the festival site around the Randy Newman Community Center between East Lee and Railroad streets throughout the day.

As always, the event was organized by the Brooklet Community Development Association, a group of dedicated volunteers, and with the support of many local businesses as sponsors.