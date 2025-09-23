By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
36th annual Brooklet Peanut Festival chock full o' nuts
092025_PEANUT_FEST_01.jpg
Anthony Murray of the Cook Shack out of Blackshear gets another batch of peanuts ready for bagging during the 36th annual Brooklet Peanut Festival on Saturday, Sept. 20. More than 110 bushels of raw peanuts were boiled at the festival, which included a parade, vendors, arts and crafts, bands and tractor races for fast-pedaling kids and slow-driving adults. The event is organized by the Brooklet Community Development Association, a group of dedicated volunteers, and with the support of many local businesses as sponsors. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

Boiled peanuts, other foods from vendors, arts and crafts, a parade, cloggers, bands, and tractor races for fast-pedaling kids and slow-driving adults returned to downtown Brooklet on Saturday, Sept. 20, for the 36th annual Brooklet Peanut Festival. The day offered up a heaping helping of family fun, beginning with the parade at 10 a.m., followed by free, live entertainment at the festival site around the Randy Newman Community Center between East Lee and Railroad streets throughout the day. 

As always, the event was organized by the Brooklet Community Development Association, a group of dedicated volunteers, and with the support of many local businesses as sponsors.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter