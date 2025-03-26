By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
33rd Annual Southern Cruisers Car Show
Southern Cruisers Car Show
Lamar Tremble, of Statesboro, standing center, chats with George Brunson Jr., of Swainsboro, about Brunson's 1963 Ford Falcon during the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 22. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

Held Saturday, March 22, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds, the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show drew participants from all across the region to display their cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors, both restored classics and customized newer models. 

Southern Cruisers Car Show
Jayden Gardner, 8, of Pembroke, clears pebbles from the tire treads of a 1944 Ford Deluxe for his dad, Terry, during the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

The nonprofit organization's charity show raises money each year for families battling significant medical issues.

Southern Cruisers Car Show
Rick Greiner, left, and James Riggs chat while showing their 1969 Chevrolet Camaros at the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

 This year, Sydney Walker, of Twin City, and Amdyn "Scottie" Aldrich, of Statesboro, will be the beneficiaries of donations. Four-year-old Sydney was diagnosed recently with leukemia, while 8-week-old Scottie is coping with  truncus arteriosus, a congenital heart defect.

Southern Cruisers Car Show
Clay Wilson, 16, and brother Cason, 9, help give an old truck a custom paint job during the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 22. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

Southern Cruisers Car Show
Sonny Walker, of Evans, fights the pollen to keep his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air shiny clean during the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

For more information, visit www.statesborocruisers.org.

Southern Cruisers Car Show
Participants in the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show came from all across the region to display their cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors, including both restored classics and customized newer models, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 22. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter