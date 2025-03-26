By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
33rd Annual Southern Cruisers Car Show
Held Saturday, March 22, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds, the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show drew participants from all across the region to display their cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors, both restored classics and customized newer models.
The nonprofit organization's charity show raises money each year for families battling significant medical issues.
This year, Sydney Walker, of Twin City, and Amdyn "Scottie" Aldrich, of Statesboro, will be the beneficiaries of donations. Four-year-old Sydney was diagnosed recently with leukemia, while 8-week-old Scottie is coping with truncus arteriosus, a congenital heart defect.
For more information, visit www.statesborocruisers.org.