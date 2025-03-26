33rd Annual Southern Cruisers Car Show

Held Saturday, March 22, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds, the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show drew participants from all across the region to display their cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors, both restored classics and customized newer models.

Jayden Gardner, 8, of Pembroke, clears pebbles from the tire treads of a 1944 Ford Deluxe for his dad, Terry, during the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



The nonprofit organization's charity show raises money each year for families battling significant medical issues. Rick Greiner, left, and James Riggs chat while showing their 1969 Chevrolet Camaros at the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

This year, Sydney Walker, of Twin City, and Amdyn "Scottie" Aldrich, of Statesboro, will be the beneficiaries of donations. Four-year-old Sydney was diagnosed recently with leukemia, while 8-week-old Scottie is coping with truncus arteriosus, a congenital heart defect.

Clay Wilson, 16, and brother Cason, 9, help give an old truck a custom paint job during the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 22. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



Sonny Walker, of Evans, fights the pollen to keep his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air shiny clean during the 33rd annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



For more information, visit www.statesborocruisers.org.