2nd Festival of the Arts set for this weekend

The Statesboro Festival of the Arts is returning this weekend for two days on Saturday from 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. and Sunday from10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Market at Visit Statesboro on South Main Street. Admission is free.

More than 70 juried artists from Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and New York will showcase original paintings, ceramics, metalwork, woodwork and more.

Festival events will include:

➤ Live artist demonstrations and hands-on children's art activities

➤ Local food trucks and refreshments

➤ Live acoustic music and entertainment

➤ Opportunities to meet and purchase from national and regional artists



