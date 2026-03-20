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2nd Festival of the Arts set for this weekend
Free event held at Boro Farmers Market venue
Festival of the Arts
Vendors are shown setting up their booths on Friday for the Statesboro Festival of the Arts on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Market at Visit Statesboro on South Main St. Admission is free. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

The Statesboro Festival of the Arts is returning this weekend for two days on Saturday from 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. and Sunday from10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Market at Visit Statesboro on South Main Street. Admission is free.

More than 70 juried artists from Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and New York will showcase original paintings, ceramics, metalwork, woodwork and more.

Festival events will include:

➤ Live artist demonstrations and hands-on children's art activities

➤ Local food trucks and refreshments

➤ Live acoustic music and entertainment

➤ Opportunities to meet and purchase from national and regional artists