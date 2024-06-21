2.3M Georgians forecast to travel for Fourth of July holiday

AAA is projecting 2.3 million Georgians will hit the road over the Independence Day holiday period, an increase of more than 300,000 from 2022.

Travelers are expected to set records both nationwide and in Georgia with 71 million people around the U.S. planning to travel 50 miles or more away from home. Approximately two million of those on the road will be Georgians, another 172,000 state residents will fly and 100,000 will use another method.

“The summer travel season is off to a hot start,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “There will be 3.5 million more travelers than last year. That means even more people at airports and popular attractions like beaches, lakes and theme parks.”

AAA’s travel forecast for the holiday measures domestic trips of 50 miles or more during a nine-day span – June 29 to July 7.

“Drivers can expect the worst traffic delays on Wednesday, July 3, as they leave town, and Sunday, July 7, as they return,” said Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst. “Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal. Travelers should monitor 511 services, local news station, and traffic apps for up-to-the-minute road conditions.”

Road travel in Georgia will set a record for the third consecutive year with. The two million Georgians taking a road trip is an increase of more than 104,000 over 2023.

“Drivers should prepare for congestion in the afternoon and evening hours, particularly near larger metro areas, theme parks, and popular attractions,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With so many people on the road, it’s important to be patient, minimize distractions while driving, and move over for people on the roadside.”

Georgia drivers are currently paying more for gasoline – an average of $3.27 per gallon – than they did last Independence Day when the state average was $3.20. The national average as of Friday is $3.46.

Overall, AAA said gas prices have been moving lower as of late. However, that downward trend could reverse course if oil prices rise because of geopolitical tensions or a hurricane that threatens oil rigs and refineries along the Gulf of Mexico, Waiters said.