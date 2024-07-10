2,200 lost power in Statesboro area due to snake affecting transformer

At least 2,200 customers of Excelsior Electric Membership Corporation lost power Tuesday night about 9 p.m. and remained without power for more than an hour.

Power was restored shortly after 10 p.m.

Following the event, EEMC posted the following on their Facebook page:

"The problem has been resolved and everyone's power should be restored at this time. The cause of the outage was identified as a snake that made contact with equipment in our substation that caused the power transformer to open."



Immediately after the outage, EEMC had posted the following on their page:

"Our entire Register substation is currently out of power. At this time, it appears that the problem is on the transmission line side and not on our side. We are working closely with the statewide operator to identify and resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will post an update when new information is available."