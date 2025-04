The 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo got off to rollicking start Thursday evening at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex.

And the 2025 Rodeo is offering two more nights of fun and entertainment. Gates will open both Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. and the rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are now available online at www.statesborokiwanisrodeo.com and at local stores Taylor’s Tanning and McKeithen’s Hardware.

Reigning bareback champion Tanner Phipps of Dalton, Georgia posts the highest scoring ride during opening night of the 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Thursday, April 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Bodi Akins, 1, races for a prize with dad Cory looking on during a treasure hunt at opening night of the Kiwanis Rodeo. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Cole Brooks of Rockmart preps his saddle before his opening night bronc ride at the Kiwanis Rodeo on Thursday, April 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff