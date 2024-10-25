2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Annie’s Nails

For seven years in a row, Annie’s Nails has been honored with the Best of the Boro title for Best Nail Salon. Owner Kally Giang expressed her appreciation for the voters.

“I cannot thank the community enough for this support,” she said.

As a family-owned business, Giang and her husband are honored to continue to be recognized, but they don’t take all the credit.

“This award truly means a lot to my family. It shows how much love and support we receive from the community; our entire team truly prides themselves in offering our community high quality service,” said Giang. “The award itself means our hard work paid off and provides the encouragement to be better every day for the community. Everyone is like family at Annie’s.”

Now with a second location near Publix, the Annie’s team has grown and can help more customers in the community. Giang said that it has helped to contribute to the business’s success but that their quality work is what has won this award.

“I do believe that our customer service and quality always contribute more than anything and we are always happy to serve and be a part of our community,” said Giang. In order to continue this winning streak, she said, “My plan will always be to remain true to my clients and continue offering the best high-quality service in town.”