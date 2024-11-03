2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – The Lodge at Bethany; Bethany Assisted Living

Bethany Assisted Living takes home the Best of the Boro award for Best Assisted Living and The Lodge at Bethany receives recognition as the Best Senior Care Facility.

Executive Director Regina Bell said that their excellence can be chalked up to “The Bethany Way.”

“Cutting edge technology and best practices that have been fine-tuned through the years has grown the level of engagement that our residents experience. A resident centered care plan complemented by a robust activity/engagement program supports mental and physical wellness keeping our residents healthy and happy. The entire organization is service driven with a desire to improve the lives of others,” stated Bell.

Part of that includes their commitment to honor God in all that they do. Bethany is the only non-profit, faith-based Certified Assisted Living Community in the area since they opened in 2015. Five years later, they brought the first independent living cottages to Statesboro, and are “redefining senior living.”

They continue to anticipate growth.

“We maintain a waiting list of future residents who have a need for our services. We expect to have additional expansion on our campus in the coming years so that we may continue to serve those in need as we have since 1923.”