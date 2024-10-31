2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – The Healthy Touch Day Spa

With a legion of Best of the Boro awards under its belt, The Healthy Touch Day Spa continues its reign this year as Statesboro’s Best Spa, the Best Place to Get a Massage and the Best Place to Get a Facial. In business since 1997, the team at Healthy Touch specializes in massage and aesthetician services, and they’re always working to improve and expand on those offerings.

“We truly care for our clients and aim to increase their overall wellness by actively listening to their needs and issues,” said The Healthy Touch’s Sloan Kennedy. “We embrace the needs of our clients.

“We strive to create a rapport … that puts them at ease during their treatments, and to accommodate (each) client to ensure an excellent experience,” she said. “We consider it a great opportunity to provide (these) services to members of the community, and it is our hope that each person who visits The Healthy Touch Day Spa will have an excellent experience and plan to return soon.”

One of the things that sets The Healthy Touch apart is its stellar employees, who truly operate together as a team. In addition to Statesboro’s Best Receptionist, Sierra Napier, that team includes massage therapist Carl Duggan, who locals agree is the Best Massage Therapist around, and Taylor Holloway, voted this year’s Best Esthetician.

Best Receptionist - Sierra Napier



Carl Duggan - Best Massage Therapist



Taylor Holloway - Best Esthetician



Kennedy says being named Best of the Boro is rewarding, and she’s grateful for the recognition — and the spa’s clients who voted.

“The acknowledgement of a job well done fuels our drive to be even better as a business and as service providers in the upcoming year,” she said.