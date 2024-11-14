2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Statesboro Pediatric Dentistry

Statesboro Pediatric Dentistry is locally owned and was originally established in May 2019 by Dr. Anjali Patel. In 2023, after being a solo practitioner for 22 years in his own practice at Statesboro Children’s Dental Center, Dr. John L. Wasdin merged with Dr. A and Statesboro Pediatric Dentistry.

“We are humbled to be once again chosen Best of the Boro. Our mission is to provide high quality comprehensive dental care to kids in a fun, friendly, professional and “state of the art” environment. Children are our specialty,” says Dr. A.

Both Dr. John and Dr. A have specialized education to provide a safe and fun approach to dental care for their patients. Alongside the doctors, each member of their team has years of experience and specialized training so they can alleviate fear and motivate their patients to love taking care of their teeth.

From the beginning, Statesboro Pediatric Dentistry had a vision of creating a team full of great people and great personalities. At the time, they had no idea just how blessed they were going to be. “We are proud to have the most amazing team filled with the most amazing people.”

All their staff have kind, caring and encouraging personalities, which creates a pleasant work environment. “We consider one another more as a family, than as coworkers. On top of their wonderful personalities, no matter what important service they provide in our office, they are all amazing at their job. From the time our patients walk through the door, everyone does their very best to provide the best treatment, services, and dental care possible.”