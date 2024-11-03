2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Statesboro Gun & Pawn

Bobby Coble with Statesboro Gun & Pawn has been selected by Best of the Boro voters as Best Pawn Shop for seven consecutive years—almost as many years as his shop has been open!

The store opened in August of 2016, and Coble celebrated his first win in October 2017. Before that, he’d spent many years in the pawn business — 26 to be exact.

What sets Statesboro Gun & Pawn apart from other shops?

Coble said, “The biggest thing is I’m the owner, the manager, the janitor, and the customer service rep. You walk in the doors of Statesboro Gun & Pawn and you’re working with me. I build relationships with my customers.”

As someone who lives in the Statesboro community, and has since 1999, Coble knows how to offer a personal touch and develop good relationships with his customers, treating them all the same, regardless of if they are looking to buy, borrow money, or just have a conversation.

“I see my customers at church, at the store and I try to run it like you’re my neighbor. I treat people how I want to be treated. I’m here all the time, so I’m not passing the buck off to someone else.”

Coble knows that he might not be the biggest pawn shop (and he might not have the most employees), but that his relationship building has helped him earn Best of the Boro year after year.