2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Rolling Monkey

Rolling Monkey is a multi-category Best of the Boro winner again in 2024 – Best Ice Cream/Yogurt, Best Dessert, Best Catering, Best Locally Owned Business (Non-Franchise) and Best Place for Family Fun. Locally-owned by husband-and-wife team Meagan and Garrett Clark, Rolling Monkey opened in November 2018.

While the dessert restaurant has won most of the categories in previous years, voters selecting Rolling Monkey for Best Catering is a first.

“When you consider the local competition in the Best Catering category, we consider that quite an honor,” Meagan Clark said.

But catering, she said, is becoming more of an emphasis for expansion at Rolling Monkey.

“With catering, it’s almost like you feel like you’re inside of Rolling Monkey when we’re at your event,” she said. “With us, we’re delivering the experience. We’re still hand-crafting each roll of ice cream for each guest at your event just like we do at Rolling Monkey.

“So, if it’s a wedding, we’re getting your guests involved in the experience. We have the bride and groom roll ice cream like a modern-day cake-cutting experience. It’s really cute to watch the couple get excited. Some actually get a little competitive to see who can roll faster and better.”

And while weddings are where they do most of their catering, Rolling Monkey brings their ice cream show to birthday parties, particularly children’s parties, sorority events and even employee events.

Being on a catering team also has become somewhat competitive among Rolling Monkey employees, Clark said.

“After a two-month initiation period, new employees then work to earn their name tag,” she said. “After they get their name tag, then they’re eligible to try out for the catering team. They love to take on the challenge of providing guests with something that delivers an over-the-top experience. Like a ‘cherry-on-top’ of their event.”