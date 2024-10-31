2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Ogeechee Area Hospice

Ogeechee Area Hospice continues to win the Best of the Boro category for Best Hospice and this year, has also taken home the honor of Best Home Health Care. Executive Director Vanessa Ramirez attributes this to their staff.

“We love what we do, the relationships we develop with our families, and the reward and honor of being chosen to support and walk the difficult path with them at the end of life,” she said. “It’s a calling to work for the area’s first non-profit hospice with Bulloch County’s only hospice inpatient center that was built with community donations. Many of our employees have devoted their careers to OAH with over 20+ years of commitment.”

Ogeechee Area Hospice is the first non-profit hospice in the area and the only hospice in Bulloch County. Aside from being non-profit, they also are considered one of the best in the state.

“We recently attained accreditation by The Joint Commission. As of the last time we checked, the state of Georgia has 249 hospice agencies. Of these, only 20, now 21 with Ogeechee Area Hospice, are accredited by The Joint Commission,” bragged Ramirez, “This makes Ogeechee Area Hospice one of the less than 10% elite hospices in the state.”

The OAH Board of Directors is made up of community members and as such, many have had personal experiences with Ogeechee Area Hospice. This allows them to have a unique perspective to the mission and to help staff and families through these difficult times of life.