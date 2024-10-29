2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – McCook’s Pharmacy

For the 12th year McCook’s Pharmacy was selected by Statesboro as the Best Pharmacy. Len and Janie McCook opened the doors of McCook’s Pharmacy in 2005.

“Being voted Best of the Boro is such an honor for us. Our customers are like family to us and it is an honor and privilege to serve this great community with their prescription needs,” said pharmacist/co-owner Janie. “We never take this recognition for granted.”

Also, for the second year in a row, Len McCook, pharmacist/co-owner, was selected Best Pharmacist. McCook enjoys serving others as a pharmacist but feels like this award is a team effort.

“The pharmacy staff is like family and having the best working environment for employees is very important,” said Len.

To remain up to date on different ways to help their customers, son and pharmacist Josh McCook earned his license as an insurance agent. His training and certification will help Medicare customers understand their options better in the Part D program.

“We want to ensure our customers know how valuable they are to us as their hometown pharmacy,” Len McCook said. “We appreciate the trust our customers place in our staff every day, and we are dedicated to serving this great community with their prescription needs!”