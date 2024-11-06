2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Lee, Hill, and Johnston Insurors

Georgia Southern football and the triple option put Statesboro on the map.

When it comes to insurance Lee, Hill & Johnston Insurors – which is the official insurance agency of Georgia Southern Athletics – offers its approximately 6,000 clients every possible option when it comes to meeting their insurance needs.

The agency, founded by Joseph P. Johnston in 1963 is now in its third generation of ownership and Best of the Boro voters recognized it as the Best Insurance Agency.

The recognition came as no surprise to owners Mitchell Hill, Russ Taulbee, Walker Hill and Win Lee, who purchased the agency from John Lee and Pratt Hill in 2022. They and their 23 employees strive daily to be the best.

According to Hayley Howard, the agency’s administrator, all employees are fully licensed in 10 states and customer service is always top of mind.

“Our success, longevity and growth are all based on customer service,” said Haley Howard.

Whatever line of insurance you need LHJ Insurors offers it: personal insurance, life and health, and business insurance.

“We sell more than price. Price is not everything.”