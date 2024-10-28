2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Kidovations Educational Experience

Tina Banks founded Kidovations Educational Experience in 2003 with her husband Jeff and voters have consistently selected Kidovations as Best of the Boro in the Child Care category ever since.

“I think voters support us because we consistently deliver high-quality childcare services that have earned a strong reputation in our community,” she said.

She cited several areas she believes Kidovations excels:

“Our commitment to excellence – At Kidovations, we offer a well-rounded, safe, and engaging environment for children, with a focus on family and cultural experiences.

“High parent satisfaction – We build strong relationships with our families and consistently meet and exceed their expectations in care and communication.

“Innovative programs – We incorporate unique or modern approaches to education, such as our STEAM-focused learning and specialized enrichment activities.

“Quality of staff – Employing well-trained, passionate staff who build meaningful connections with our children and families which enhances their credibility and trust.”

Also, Banks said many families appreciate that there are ABA and speech-language pathologist specialists on site that allows Kidovations to cater to the needs of children who require additional developmental assistance.

Banks said families rely on their “many decades of trusted experience in providing high-quality childcare. We offer a warm, family-oriented environment that feels like home along with exceptional security, ensuring their children’s safety at all times.”

Kidovations also works to meet the demanding schedules of parents by setting convenient hours and offering flexible scheduling to accommodate busy families.

“Our strong communication and transparency keep parents involved every step of the way,” Banks said.