2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro –Juve Integrative Medicine and Wellness

Two major health issues facing many people today are obesity and diabetes. The two are responsible for a new medical term “diabesity” that’s becoming a worldwide epidemic. The condition greatly increases the risk of heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the country.

Losing weight is difficult and that’s where Juve Integrative Medicine and Wellness, which Best of the Boro voters chose as the Best Weight Loss Center, can help.

Juve was founded two years ago by Charanne Pittman, FNP-C, and while it certainly can’t cure diabetes, it can help patients feel better, live better and, perhaps, look better.

“We have a team of 12 dedicated professionals that exceed expectations every day,” Pittman said. “We know there are other places that may offer weight loss as a service. Our patients know we are truly vested in seeing them succeed.

“We work to tailor each plan to fit each patient’s lifestyle and goals,” Pittman said. “We take the time to listen and help formulate a plan that is going to give our patients the best chance for long term success.”

There are, Pittman said, several treatment options, with one of the current “hot” trends being GLP-1 injections.

“The world has gone wild over GLP-1 as a different treatment option besides traditional stimulants for weight loss,” Pittman said. “However, they are not the only tool in our tool box: we utilize other peptides, prescription medications, nutrition counseling, body contouring devices and in body scans to ensure that patients aren’t just losing weight but are truly losing fat.”

Pittman also thanked Best of the Boro voters for showing their faith in Juve.

“We are humbled and inspired to continue offering the best care and best options to help our clients,” she said.