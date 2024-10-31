2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Great Ga Realty

Best of the Boro voters selected Great GA Realty as the area’s Best Real Estate Agency for the first time in 2024.

According to Sydney Davis, manager of Great GA Realty, the award tops off a clean sweep for the real estate agency for “Best of” honors.

In 2024, they have won Discovering Bulloch’s Readers Choice Award, Statesboro Magazine’s Most Fabulist and now Best of the Boro.

Great GA Realty is a local, non-franchise, woman-owned real estate brokerage, opened in 2018 by Jessica Herrmann. They have 13 Realtors and a team of support staff.

“We’re excited to get recognized,” Davis said. “We’re exceedingly grateful to all of our supporters.”

Also, according to Davis, their team has grown in the past few years and she likes to chalk it up to their motto:

“Sold on being the difference.”

Training is emphasized on a weekly basis, Davis said, to help their realtors better serve their clients.

Also, Davis said the agency likes to stay directly in touch with potential customers.

“We’ve always really emphasized our marketing and community involvement,” she said.

Great GA participated recently in Pups in the Park and they are a sponsor of the weekly Farmers Market.

With regards to their future, Davis said Great GA wants to continue to grow and add more people to the team.