2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Davis Marketing Company

For the ninth consecutive year, Davis Marketing Company was awarded Best Marketing Consultant. The agency is led by owner and president, Denys Miller.

“Our core values make up the acronym FIERCE,” Miller said. “It spells out Flexibility, Integrity, Excellence, Relationships, Creativity and Evolving. The team has done an outstanding job at each of these core values over the last year.”

For a marketing agency, creativity and relationship building skills are paramount for success. The team at DMC works hard to stay up-to-date with marketing technology, social media trends, but also works hard to develop strong relationships with their clients.

“Many of our clients have been with us since the company was started in 2009,” Miller said. “The team looks a little different since then, but that’s a part of being flexible and evolving. I think we’ve maintained the excellence and integrity that the company was founded with and that’s been the reason we’ve built such strong relationships with our clients.”

For an agency of its size, DMC works with some very well-known clientele in a variety of industries.

“Our mission statement, is to help strategically execute marketing plans for our clients to make a positive impact on peoples’ lives,” Miller said. “I think that our employees work hard to do that, whether it’s by helping them to sell their products or services or to cheer them up when something bad is going on in that client’s life, we want to be here for them through it all.”



