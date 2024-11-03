2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Coastal Georgia Tents & Party Rentals

For more than 18 years, Coastal Georgia Tents & Party Rentals, voted by readers as the Best Wedding Rentals company in the Boro, has been a cornerstone in the event rental industry, serving Statesboro and beyond with quality products and reliable service.

Founded and owned by Tammy Burnett, the company has built a solid reputation for providing everything needed to make any occasion memorable, no matter the size, from intimate private parties to large corporate events.

Specializing in high-quality tents, tables, chairs and other party essentials, Coastal Georgia Tents & Party Rentals stands out for its exceptional customer service, unwavering attention to detail and a wide and diverse inventory. Burnett and her dedicated team work tirelessly to exceed expectations, ensuring that every event runs smoothly, from the initial consultation and planning to the final delivery and setup. Key to the company’s success is her staff, who Burnett says always go the extra mile.

“Our employees are the heart of our business,” she said. “They are a dedicated and experienced team who genuinely care about making each event a success. Their passion and expertise allow us to offer personalized service and creative solutions tailored to our clients’ needs.”

Burnett says being voted Best of the Boro is a direct reflection of their clients’ trust and appreciation, an honor that inspires her and her team to continue delivering outstanding service while building strong relationships in the community.

Coastal Georgia Tents & Party Rentals has solidified its status as the go-to partner for weddings and special events in the region, setting the bar high for quality and service.