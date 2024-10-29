2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Chandler Roofing

Identifying a need and then filling that need – that’s what Chandler Roofing does best.

After seeing a demand for a diverse roofing company that offered both commercial and residential roofing services, owner and founder Clay Chandler established Chandler Roofing in 2006 and has since built a company to meet that demand.

“We offer full-service roofing, whether you are needing help with residential or commercial, new construction or roof replacement,” Chandler said.

In 2018, Evan Parrish bought into the business as co-owner, and together with their staff — residential sales specialist Granger Sullivan, residential project manager Tyler Aston, commercial project manager Garron Williams and office manager Joy Lanning — they are committed to providing professional service and superior quality with integrity.

“Statesboro is home for all of our staff, so we take pride in our community,” Chandler said.

Chandler Roofing specializes in all types of roofing, from standing seam metal and shingle roof systems to single-ply and tile roof systems. The company also has a repair and maintenance division to help customers with issues they may have with existing roofs, as well as a full-service sheet metal shop to create custom sheet metal trim.

When it comes to the business he founded nearly 20 years ago, Chandler takes pride in Chandler Roofing’s reputation and referral business.

“We enjoy working with the residents of Statesboro and feel honored to be the best in the business,” he said.