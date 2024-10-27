2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – BigDog SnowCones

Voted Best Food Truck for four consecutive years, BigDog SnowCones, owned by husband-and-wife duo Julie and Ivey Miller, has been serving up a delectable mix of shaved ice and mouth-watering snacks since May 2021. Now, BigDog is celebrating a major upgrade — a brand-new, state-of-the-art, 26-foot customized concession trailer.

“We’re excited to gear up for our fourth year in business with a new food truck,” Julie said. “BigDog is getting BIGGER!”

Known for its impressive selection of 125 shaved ice flavors, BigDog SnowCones also delights customers with a variety of sweet and savory treats, including deep-fried cheesecake, shaved ribeye sandwiches, buffalo ranch fried shrimp, and their signature tumbleweed chips.

Adding to the truck’s charm are the original “big dogs” themselves — George, a 180-pound, 6-year-old Harlequin Great Dane, and Oscar, a 215-pound, 3-year-old Mantle Great Dane — as well as the pack’s latest (though not so big) addition, Frank the Frenchie. These canine companions are a favorite sight at events and festivals across Statesboro and surrounding communities.

BigDog SnowCones isn’t just a staple at public events; the Millers also cater to private gatherings, including birthday parties, weddings and block parties. To keep up with where the truck and its beloved dogs will be next, fans can follow them on Facebook at BigDog SnowCones.

Julie and Ivey extend their heartfelt thanks to their loyal customers for again voting them Best in the Boro, and with a new trailer and continued community support, they’re ready to bring even more flavor and fun to the region.