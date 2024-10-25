2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Bernard’s Jewelers

Bernard’s Jewelers has received the award for Best Jewelry Store every year since the inception of the Best of the Boro competition.

The locally owned and operated jewelry store has been in business since 1970. Owners Polly Reed, who has worked at the store for 39 years, and Pamela Anderson, who has been at Bernard’s for 35 years, have worked with many generations of families in the community.

“Being an independent jewelry store allows us the ability to accommodate all of our customer’s needs. We do jewelry repairs and custom designs on the premises. We hand-pick each piece of jewelry for any budget and are not a ‘cookie cutter’ jewelry store,” said Brittany McKenzie, the marketing manager for Bernard’s.

The store, started by Bernard Olliff in his home all those years ago, has grown to a group of jewelers, designers, sales associates and GIA graduates.

“(It) started as a watch and clock repair shop and has grown to serving many generations,” McKenzie said. “The saying ‘we can’t’ is not in our vocabulary when it comes to a piece of jewelry a customer desires. We appreciate all of our loyal customers and love hearing that “word of mouth” continues to send new customers in daily.”

The company prides itself in being there for its customers “when the moment matters.”